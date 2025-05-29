Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $289,028,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,992 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $133,058,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $96,888,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,056 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $83.87 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

In other Veralto news, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,499.64. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,702.80. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,337,767. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLTO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

