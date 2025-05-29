Ameriflex Group Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTRI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,412,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 144,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 68,294 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $13.68 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

