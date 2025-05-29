Brian Richard Hole Sells 2,807 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.49, for a total value of $369,092.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,588,552.52. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,893 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $386,851.96.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $132.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.13. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $235.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.03.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $157.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.00 million. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 20.62%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3F Inc. increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 534,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,397,000 after acquiring an additional 30,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

