288 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 288 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,628,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after buying an additional 781,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,541,282,000 after buying an additional 234,067 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,719,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $701,036,000 after buying an additional 159,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $696,990,000 after buying an additional 365,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

