Ameriflex Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 879,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,051,000 after buying an additional 190,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 134.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,450 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.41 and a one year high of $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.66.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

