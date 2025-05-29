Stratified LargeCap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) Stock Holdings Reduced by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Stratified LargeCap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY – Free Report) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,614 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC owned 0.36% of Stratified LargeCap Index ETF worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSPY. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stratified LargeCap Index ETF by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stratified LargeCap Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Stratified LargeCap Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000.

Stratified LargeCap Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SSPY stock opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91. Stratified LargeCap Index ETF has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $83.03. The company has a market capitalization of $93.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Stratified LargeCap Index ETF Company Profile

The Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (SSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Stratified LargeCap index. The fund tracks an index that holds all constituents of the S&P 500 Index, reweighted to diversify related business risk. SSPY was launched on Jan 4, 2019 and is managed by Syntax.

