Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 845,513 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $585,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,995,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,640 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,158 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,999 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of BABA stock opened at $116.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.