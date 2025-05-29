2,455 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in DocuSign by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Stock Performance
DocuSign stock opened at $85.83 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $46,676.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,880.70. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $1,340,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,472. This trade represents a 14.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,851 shares of company stock worth $3,912,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.
DocuSign Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
