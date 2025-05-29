2,455 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in DocuSign by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $85.83 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $46,676.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,880.70. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $1,340,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,472. This trade represents a 14.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,851 shares of company stock worth $3,912,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

