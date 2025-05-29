Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,551 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,454,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,656 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,894,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,391 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,019,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,815,000 after buying an additional 442,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,123,000 after buying an additional 1,449,979 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. China Renaissance lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $47.49 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $87.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.47.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

