Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 7,647 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,909,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,226,000 after purchasing an additional 227,178 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,388,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,774,000 after buying an additional 216,258 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,330,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,367,000 after buying an additional 229,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,185,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,391,000 after buying an additional 171,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,796,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MIR shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In other news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $8,970,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,488.78. This represents a 89.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:MIR opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

