Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $308,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,512,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 507,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 93.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

