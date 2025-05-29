Samuel Laing Hinson III Buys 4,802 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Samuel Laing Hinson III acquired 4,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $264,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,110. This represents a 16.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Samuel Laing Hinson III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 29th, Samuel Laing Hinson III acquired 4,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00.

BHRB stock opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $849.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $75.32.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $83.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHRB. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 841.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

