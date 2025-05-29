Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 571,500 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 650,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 405,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BDTX opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.63.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.
