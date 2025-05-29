NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

NRXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.44. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.01.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRXP. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 185,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 310,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 180,229 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Featured Articles

