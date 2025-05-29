Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 268 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,077,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nucor by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,627,000 after acquiring an additional 474,274 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 426,949 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,220,000 after purchasing an additional 384,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $38,714,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:NUE opened at $108.99 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $170.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. UBS Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

