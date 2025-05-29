Analysts Set Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target at $8.00

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

VRCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 975.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 241,344 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 404.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 85,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.73. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $9.36.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 591.84% and a negative net margin of 625.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

