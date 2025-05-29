Analysts Set Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target at $8.00

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
VRCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.73. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $9.36.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 591.84% and a negative net margin of 625.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.
