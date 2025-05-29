Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $249,000 in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Shares of FTI opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.98. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

In other news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $279,178.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,301.76. This represents a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

