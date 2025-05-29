UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 76,577 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,707,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,577 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.51% of Western Union worth $18,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,066,000 after buying an additional 1,479,751 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 85,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 29,356 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Western Union by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 894,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 364,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 105,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WU opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

