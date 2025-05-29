1,962 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $124.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.42%.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.