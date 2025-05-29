Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $336,426,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,816,000 after purchasing an additional 815,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,033,000 after purchasing an additional 451,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,636,000 after purchasing an additional 393,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,507,000 after purchasing an additional 259,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $126.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.70.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STLD

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.