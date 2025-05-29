UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 27,042 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 111.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,042 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.31% of CSW Industrials worth $18,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $2,013,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 85,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $306.35 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.90 and a 52 week high of $436.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.46.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSWI. Wall Street Zen cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.00.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $321,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,340.08. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $310,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,322,958.74. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,195 shares of company stock worth $3,684,651 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CSW Industrials

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

