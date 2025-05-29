Vise Technologies Inc. Raises Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Amundi boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

NYSE:DNB opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.02 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $97,424,356.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,099.50. This represents a 99.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $22,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,109,644 shares in the company, valued at $72,905,699.56. This trade represents a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,885,403 shares of company stock valued at $142,299,357. 10.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

