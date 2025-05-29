4,134 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Comerica by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Comerica by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Comerica by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

