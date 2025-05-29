Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 528,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 87,885 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRP opened at $49.89 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.6142 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRP. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

