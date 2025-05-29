Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 314 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $940.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $815.00 to $745.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.33.
In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock worth $11,516,757. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $616.63 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,852.21, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $672.26.
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
