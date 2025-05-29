Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 314 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $940.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $815.00 to $745.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.33.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock worth $11,516,757. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $616.63 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,852.21, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $672.26.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.