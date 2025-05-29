Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 4,230 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HWC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $40,299.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,983.71. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

