Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 3,161 Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,952,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,559 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $88.38.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

