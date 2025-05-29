Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $153.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.85 and a 200-day moving average of $129.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $156.44. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

