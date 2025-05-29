UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $19.01 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,411 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $19,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $783,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $3,686,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of HOG stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $315.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

