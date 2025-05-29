UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 361,624 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 833,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,624 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $18,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Sirius XM by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 234,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its position in Sirius XM by 597.7% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after buying an additional 981,517 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Sirius XM by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 117,468,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,283,000 after buying an additional 12,313,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

