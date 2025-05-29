UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $17.65 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,770 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.39% of Avnet worth $17,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,924,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,097,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,676,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 895,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 180,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Bank of America lowered Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on Avnet

Insider Activity at Avnet

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,252.80. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.