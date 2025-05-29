UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $16.46 Million Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.57% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $16,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Schall bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NSA opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $188.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial set a $37.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

