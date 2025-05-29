Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.54.
A number of analysts have commented on EMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.
Shares of EMN stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 42.24%.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
