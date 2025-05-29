Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Criteo from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Criteo from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Criteo from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $25.52 on Friday. Criteo has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.33. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $39,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,282.80. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $96,281.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,980.50. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,707 shares of company stock worth $351,786 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 1,376.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 21.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

