Analysts Set Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Price Target at $224.20

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:FI opened at $160.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $146.25 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

