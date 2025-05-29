Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives $183.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,544,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,564,000 after buying an additional 4,977,006 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 15.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,514,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,477,000 after buying an additional 750,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,476,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,069,000 after buying an additional 94,758 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,764,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,654,000 after buying an additional 516,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,537,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,985,000 after buying an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $196.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.07 and a 200-day moving average of $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $197.18.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

