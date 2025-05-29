Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives $183.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.70.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thomson Reuters
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $196.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.07 and a 200-day moving average of $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $197.18.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Thomson Reuters
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.