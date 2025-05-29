Biotech Stocks To Follow Now – May 26th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop products and therapies using biological systems—such as new drugs, gene-editing techniques, vaccines, and diagnostic tools derived from living organisms. These equities tend to be highly volatile and risk-heavy, with their value hinging on factors like clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, and scientific breakthroughs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $393.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,410. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $390.50 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.50. The company has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,026,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,319. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.23. The company has a market cap of $324.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $436.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,571. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.63. The stock has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88.

