Cannabis Stocks To Follow Now – May 26th

Gibraltar Industries, Canopy Growth, Indivior, Turning Point Brands, and Innovative Industrial Properties are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks represent ownership shares in publicly traded companies that operate in the legal cannabis industry—ranging from growers and distributors to biotech firms and ancillary service providers. These equities offer investors exposure to a rapidly evolving market but tend to be volatile due to shifting legal, regulatory, and consumer landscapes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of ROCK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.08. 296,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,154. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,142,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,642. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $336.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.26. 1,303,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,970. Indivior has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.33. 129,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,320. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.69. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 147,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,139. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.73. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 11.53.

