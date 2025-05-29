Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $333.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $339.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Wingstop from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,177.19. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 521.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Wingstop by 93.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.2%

Wingstop stock opened at $339.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.02.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

