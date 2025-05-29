Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

