Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,185 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

