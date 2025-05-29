Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 600 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $188.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.