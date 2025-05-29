Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 5,502 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,989 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,244,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

