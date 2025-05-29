Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. Bank of America started coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

International Paper Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $47.76 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

