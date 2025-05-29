Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 229 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 124,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $1,515,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of HOLX opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average is $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $300,781.80. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.