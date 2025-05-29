Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 9,765 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 789,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,705.64. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,740. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

