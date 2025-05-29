Top Shipping Stocks To Watch Now – May 27th

Shopify, United Parcel Service, Blackstone, BWX Technologies, Rio Tinto Group, Etsy, and Carrier Global are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is transporting goods by sea, including container lines, bulk carriers and tanker operators. Their market performance is closely tied to global trade volumes, freight rates and the supply of vessels. Investors watch factors like fuel costs, trade policies and shipping alliances to gauge the outlook for these equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.68. 6,614,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,521,633. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $97.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,003,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,976. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Blackstone stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,360,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.38. 2,155,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,379. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $60.78. 4,015,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,311. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.48. 3,897,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,143. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. Etsy has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

CARR traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.29. 2,712,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672,291. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Featured Stories