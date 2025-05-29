HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.39 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 112.40 ($1.51). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 112.60 ($1.52), with a volume of 6,308,730 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.39.
HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 2.30 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HICL Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 96.27%. On average, analysts expect that HICL Infrastructure PLC will post 12.4000007 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About HICL Infrastructure
HICL is a UK-listed infrastructure investment company. We invest in infrastructure for local communities and to support the delivery of essential services, working in partnership with the public and private sectors.
