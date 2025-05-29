HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.39 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 112.40 ($1.51). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 112.60 ($1.52), with a volume of 6,308,730 shares trading hands.

HICL Infrastructure Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.39.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 2.30 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HICL Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 96.27%. On average, analysts expect that HICL Infrastructure PLC will post 12.4000007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About HICL Infrastructure

In other news, insider Simon Holden acquired 30,000 shares of HICL Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £32,700 ($44,052.27). 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

HICL is a UK-listed infrastructure investment company. We invest in infrastructure for local communities and to support the delivery of essential services, working in partnership with the public and private sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.