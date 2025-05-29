Best Video Game Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 27th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is developing, publishing, distributing or manufacturing hardware and software for electronic gaming. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to industry trends like digital distribution, mobile gaming, esports and virtual or augmented reality. Their performance often reflects broader shifts in consumer entertainment preferences, technological innovation and successful game releases. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,950,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,830,982. The company has a market cap of $779.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1 year low of $64.16 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,885,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.37.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.59. 1,126,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,771. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.38. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $240.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

