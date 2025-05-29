Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.86 and traded as low as C$1.63. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$1.66, with a volume of 95,754 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on E shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enterprise Group from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Fundamental Research set a C$2.58 price target on Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Group from C$2.80 to C$2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st.

The company has a market cap of C$127.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Enterprise Group Inc is an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. Its focus is specialty equipment rentals. The company has a fleet of trucks and heavy equipment to provide rental services for heavy equipment, flameless heating units and oilfield site service infrastructure throughout Western Canada.

